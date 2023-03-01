AstraZeneca gets regulatory nod for its molecule Selumetinib in India

AstraZeneca India has received regulatory approval for its molecule Selumetinib. This marks the company’s entry into rare diseases therapies for the Indian market.

New products launch by companies like AstraZeneca is important for rare disease patients, especially the neurological group of patients and they too can hope to live longer like any other population” said Prasanna Shirol, Co-founder and Executive Director, Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI).

“With this milestone approval, we are bringing transformative medicines to patients living with rare diseases in India who currently have limited treatment options or no available treatment at all. By understanding patients’ unique needs, we can research and develop innovative medicines, support access and advocate for the rare disease community. We look forward to advancing this commitment and working with stakeholders to not only bring more innovative therapies for even more rare disease patients but also develop a roadmap to augment early diagnosis and holistic care”, said Dr Sanjeev Panchal, Country President and MD, AstraZeneca India.

AstraZeneca is also joining hands with Organization of Rare Diseases in India (ORDI) to leverage the latest science to support rare disease patients and their families in India. . As a gesture of its support, AstraZeneca will be participating in ORDI’s flagship ‘RaceFor7’, a multi-city 7 km run commemorating Rare Diseases day in the country.