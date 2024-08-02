ENTOD Pharmaceuticals appoints Prof Vivek Padgaonkar as non-executive independent director

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has appointed Prof Vivek Padgaonkar, former Director of the OPPI (Project & Policy), as a non-executive independent director. Prof Padgaonkar brings prior experience from his extensive work with various lobbying and think-tank organisations on healthcare issues. His collaborations with several government ministries have significantly shaped current pharmaceutical policies. He also holds independent directorships at Martin & Harris Labs, Bervin Investment & Leasing, and Juvenor Healthcare.

Founded in 1977, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven Indian pharmaceutical company with over three decades of expertise in ophthalmology, ENT, and dermatological medicine. The company operates in more than 67 countries and is pioneering the development of next-generation molecules using generative AI platforms in ophthalmic, ENT, and skincare segments.

Dr Vivek Padgaonkar expressed his eagerness about joining the board: “I am honoured to join ENTOD Pharmaceuticals and contribute to its mission of driving innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. This is a remarkable opportunity to leverage my experience with a company at the forefront of technological advancements.”

Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Prof Padgaonkar to our board. His insights will be crucial in our ongoing efforts to develop novel solutions using advanced AI technologies, pushing our vision of a future-ready pharmaceutical industry.”

Earlier this year, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals inaugurated its research & development centre. The DSIR-approved research laboratory is equipped with the latest molecular and formulation research tools, microbiology testing facilities, sterile batch production capacity, and high-end quality assurance/quality control analytical equipment.