Enthral.ai partners with Alembic Pharmaceuticals to deploy LMS platform

Enthral.ai has announced a partnership with Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited to deploy a learn-tech platform designed for compliance, training and documentation requirements in regulated environments.

The Learning Management System and Learning Experience Platform will train over 9,000 Alembic learners across regions.

As part of the engagement, Alembic Pharmaceuticals has transitioned from Success Factor LMS to Enthral.ai’s platform. The shift enables training across GMP, pharmacovigilance and compliance programmes.

The platform integrates AI-driven capabilities with a compliance-focused architecture, enabling automated training workflows, role-based learning paths and visibility into compliance readiness.

Asma Shaikh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Enthral.ai, said, “Through our collaboration with Alembic Pharmaceuticals, we are enabling a learning ecosystem that aligns closely with global regulatory expectations while simplifying training management at scale.” She added, “We are happy to deepen our penetration in the Pharma sector by enabling leading medicine manufacturers to strengthen their training, compliance, and regulatory readiness.”

The platform includes features related to GxP compliance, system validation, audit trails, data integrity and integration with quality and regulatory systems. It is designed to support organisations in maintaining inspection readiness.

Sammir Inamdar, CEO and Co-founder of Enthral.ai, said, “Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ move from an ERP-based training platform to a purpose-built LMS/LXP highlights the growing need for specialised skilling solutions. Building a validated LMS for the pharmaceutical industry requires deep expertise at the intersection of technology and regulatory compliance. It involves designing systems that support rigorous validation frameworks, detailed audit trails, secure data architecture, and seamless integration with enterprise platforms while maintaining strict documentation standards.”

The companies stated that the partnership supports the use of a validated training platform for pharmaceutical organisations to manage learning and compliance processes.