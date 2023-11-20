Empowering India’s $100 billion nutraceutical ecosystem

The Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series offers a platform for meaningful dialogues on the vast ocean of opportunities for the Indian pharma sector to be reaped in nutraceuticals, provided the right course is set for long and sustainable growth.

In a thought-provoking discussion, industry leaders from India, the US, and Japan, unravel the dynamics behind the creation of a $100 billion nutraceutical ecosystem in India. The conversation delves into timely and pertinent subjects, including the catalytic role of AI in shaping India’s growth narrative. This is a video you won’t want to miss.

+ Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research (Moderator)

+ Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive CMD, OmniActive Health Technologies

+ Daniel Mabey, President, United Natural Products Alliance (UNPA)

+ Dr. Anand Swaroop, President, Cepham Inc

+ Pankaj Negi, President, AstaReal, (A Fuji Chemical Group Company, Japan)