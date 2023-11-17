Dr Reddy’s rolls out Nerivio, drug-free non-invasive migraine management device, in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the roll-out of Nerivio in India, a state-of-the-art United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved wearable therapy device for drug-free management of migraine.

Nerivio is a prescription-based non-invasive device intended for acute and prophylactic (preventive) treatment of migraine with or without aura[ for adults and adolescents aged 12 years and above. Nerivio can be worn on the upper arm. Each device has in-built 18 x 45-minute treatment sessions. It is to be used within 60 minutes of onset of headache for acute treatment of migraine or every alternate day for prevention of migraine. The device uses the Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) mechanism to specifically activate conditioned pain modulation by stimulating nerve endings. This initiates a natural pain-relieving process in the brainstem, causing a global effect of pain inhibition that affects the original source of migraine pain in the head.

The unique device is accompanied by the Nerivio app, which is freely available on Google Play Store and the Apple app store for download. The app can be used to control the intensity levels of the device. It also has an interactive migraine diary which can be used to log symptoms, track responses and share insightful analytics. The app also includes an interactive GIER (guided, imagery, education and relaxation) protocol which, if used with Nerivio, significantly increases the response rates.

As part of its patient support programme for Nerivio, Dr Reddy’s offers M-Free, a comprehensive support system that enhances and streamlines the journey of the patients. M-Free includes services such as onboarding and counseling of patients, device demonstrations, doorstep delivery