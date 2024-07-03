Emcure Pharmaceuticals secures ₹582 crore from anchor investors

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has successfully raised Rs. 582 crore from 48 anchor investors, with shares priced at the upper band of Rs.1008 per equity share. This crucial investment precedes the company’s upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), which is set to open for bidding on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, and close on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The IPO price band has been set between Rs. 960 to Rs. 1008 per equity share, each with a face value of Rs.10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples of 14 thereafter.

The anchor book features prominent investors including HDFC MF, ICICI Pru MF, SBI MF, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomura, HDFC Life, ICICI Pru Life, SBI Life, Birla MF, Kotak MF, Nippon MF, Mirae MF, and IIFL WhiteOak, underscoring strong market confidence in Emcure Pharma.