Emcure Pharmaceuticals revises price of Poviztra semaglutide injection in India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has announced a price revision of its weight management drug Poviztra (semaglutide injection) across India. The revised price starts at Rs 3,999 per month for four weekly doses.

The semaglutide injection is available in a once-weekly pen device in five strengths of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 1.7 mg and a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg. The pen device is designed for administration and dosing.

Emcure is the first Indian company to distribute and commercialise Poviztra, a second brand of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide injection for obesity. The company stated that the revised price is intended to expand access to the therapy.

The price revision will come into effect from April 3, 2026. The company stated that the change will increase access to the molecule across the country at a time when obesity and weight-related conditions are being reported in India.

The biologic rDNA semaglutide molecule has been in the market for close to a decade. It has recorded more than 49 million patient years of exposure. It is supported by nearly 50 clinical trials across clinical settings and has been used by patients worldwide.

Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Emcure Pharma, said, “The revised pricing of Poviztra® is a step towards making scientifically validated weight-management therapies more accessible and affordable to a wider patient base. India is grappling with a growing obesity epidemic, with nearly 254 million people living with generalised obesity and 351 million living with abdominal obesity. Improving access to a globally established molecule like semaglutide is crucial to addressing this public health challenge at scale.”

The company stated that obesity is linked to more than 230 health conditions including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver, knee osteoarthritis, polycystic ovary syndrome, kidney disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

The company stated that the price revision is part of its efforts to expand access to treatment and support patient care in India.