Emcure Pharmaceuticals posts ₹9,204 crore revenue in FY26, PAT rises 33.1%

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

Satish Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “In FY26, the first year of our five-year strategic plan, Emcure delivered strong financial performance with over US$1 billion in revenue and 16.6% growth. International markets demonstrated robust momentum while our domestic business recorded steady growth. We delivered ~41% adjusted PAT growth in the year. We strategically expanded through in-licensing, Zuventus minority buyout and bolt-on acquisitions in the UK and Canada. Our R&D pipeline in complex injectables and biosimilars remains a key driver of future value. Our priorities remain clear – to deliver sustainable, above-industry growth and consistent margin expansion, while continuing to build sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.”

For the full year FY26, revenue from operations stood at ₹9,204 crore, recording growth of 16.6 per cent year-on-year and remaining ahead of stated guidance. EBITDA stood at ₹1,789 crore, up 21.8 per cent year-on-year, with EBITDA margins at 19.4 per cent. Reported PAT stood at ₹941 crore, up 33.1 per cent year-on-year, while adjusted PAT stood at ₹1,008 crore, up 40.9 per cent year-on-year.

The company’s domestic business sales stood at ₹4,027 crore, recording growth of 10 per cent year-on-year. According to the company, growth remained in line with the market and was led by cardiac, CNS and oncology segments. The company also consolidated domestic operations through a subsidiary minority stake buyout, strengthened leadership teams across divisions and expanded its portfolio through partnerships with multinational companies.

International business sales stood at ₹5,177 crore, up 22.2 per cent year-on-year. The company stated that the growth was driven by momentum in the base business and new launches from its in-house portfolio.