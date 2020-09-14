Indoco gets USFDA nod for apixaban tablets

Read Article

Indoco Remedies announced receipt of approval for its ANDA for Apixaban Tablets 2.5 mg and 5 mg. The products are therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug ‘Eliquis’ of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS).

Apixaban is an anticoagulant, or blood thinner. It is used for patients with health problems caused by a blood clot.

The US market size of Apixaban Tablets is $11,037 million as per IMS MAT June’20 data.

Commenting on this development, Aditi Kare Panandikar, MD, Indoco Remedies said, “The receipt of approval from the US health regulator for the generic version of Apixaban Tablets is encouraging.”