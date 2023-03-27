Dr Srinivas Mutalik from Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences gets Sir C.V. Raman Young Scientist State Award 

Dr Srinivas Mutalik, Professor and Head, Department of Pharmaceutics, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences was awarded the Sir CV Raman Young Scientist State Award in the field of Life Sciences which was instituted by the Government of Karnataka.

Dr Mutalik received the award at J N Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, from Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka in the presence of Bharat Ratna Prof C N R Rao.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof C Mallikarjuna Rao, Principal of MCOPS stated, “It is a matter of grade pride for Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, MAHE that Dr Srinivas Mutalik, who is one amongst the top two per cent researchers in ‘the World Ranking by Stanford University and Elsevier’ is also the recipient of the Government of Karnataka State Award for 2021”.

Dr Mutalik is a researcher in the area of advanced drug delivery systems and nanomedicine holding 200 plus publications in reputed journals and seven patents to his credit. He has earned an h-index of 37, i10 index of 111, and 4500 plus citations for his publications through Scopus to demonstrate the quality of research that he carries out in MCOPS. Dr Mutalik, a guide for more than 15 PhD research students and more than 40 pharma students, has further received several awards such as the APTI, the VGST, Dr TMA Pai awards etc for research.

During this event, other dignitaries, who were part of the awards ceremony were, A S Kiran Kumar, Former Chairman of ISRO, Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc and Dr E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary.