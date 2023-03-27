Boehringer Ingelheim India signs MoU with SIIC, IIT Kanpur for socially impactful innovations

Boehringer Ingelheim India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK). The MoU was signed on World Tuberculosis Day, 24th March 2023, at SIIC in IIT Kanpur’s campus in the presence of dignitaries from SIIC, IIT Kanpur, and Boehringer Ingelheim India. Prof Ankush Sharma, Professor-in-charge, Innovation & Incubation, IIT Kanpur, and Prabhat Sinha, Director, Government and Public Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim India, were the signing authorities for this MoU exchange.

The purpose of this collaboration is to extend support to nationally significant innovations developed at SIIC, IIT Kanpur, with a specific emphasis on healthcare solutions that leverage technology to make a positive impact on patients’ lives. The focus will be on socially beneficial innovations that can drive transformational change in the healthcare industry.

As a part of this collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim will provide support to Lenek Technologies, one of the startups incubated at SIIC, IIT Kanpur. Lenek Technologies aims to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) by improving the screening process through its innovative handheld X-ray device, which has the potential to bring about a significant change in TB screening in areas where resources are limited. This partnership will enable Lenek technologies to expand its reach and continue to work toward eliminating tuberculosis and helping improve millions of lives.

“This collaboration aligns with our commitment to finding innovative solutions that positively impact patients’ lives and society. We look forward to working closely with the startup community to drive meaningful change,” said Sandip Agarwal, Interim Managing Director, Boehringer Ingelheim India.

“This Memorandum of Understanding is a testament to the power of collaboration between academia and industry in driving innovation and creating positive social impact. With this partnership, we aim to leverage our collective expertise and resources to nurture and promote innovative ideas that can bring about significant societal changes,” said Professor Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur.

Speaking on this collaboration, Prof Ankush Sharma, Professor–in–Charge, SIIC, IIT Kanpur, said, “With this collaboration, we aim to create a conducive environment for young innovators to turn their ideas into successful ventures. Our partnership is assumed to harness the synergies of our respective capabilities, culminating in new and pioneering ideas that can spur economic progress in India.”