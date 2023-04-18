Dr Reddy’s ropes in Sonu Sood as brand ambassador for Rebalanz VITORS

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced that it has roped in Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador for Rebalanz VITORS. It has also released a new TV campaign starring him that sends out the message of making an informed choice for an active lifestyle.

Launched in 2018, Rebalanz VITORS is a ready-to-serve fruit beverage with essential electrolytes and minerals to help replenish essential salts in the body. A company release informs, “It comes with 38 per cent less sugar. While a healthy diet and daily exercise are vital to living a healthy lifestyle, it is equally important to keep oneself hydrated. Due to the exertion of exercises and sports, the body gets dehydrated via excessive sweating. Rehydration is necessary to enhance energy and help overcome fatigue. Rehydration is achieved more effectively when electrolytes are added to the rehydration fluid. Replenishing electrolytes is pivotal in managing dehydration. Rebalanz VITORS is available at chemist stores in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Orissa and on Big Basket. It comes in two different refreshing flavours – Apple and Orange.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Sonu Sood, said, “I have always advocated to make the right choices in life and trust Rebalanz VITORS to be the perfect rehydration partner for all health-conscious enthusiasts.”

MV Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said, “Sonu Sood is known for his dedication to fitness and health. We are happy to partner with him and announce him as the face of Rebalanz VITORS.”

The campaign is being aired on TV in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Orissa.