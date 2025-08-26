Dr Reddy’s launches Linaclotide for chronic constipation treatment in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the launch of Linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C) agonist, for adults suffering from chronic constipation in India. The company becomes the first pharma firm to receive regulatory approval to introduce Linaclotide in the country under the brand name Colozo, which will be available in 72 mcg and 145 mcg strengths.

Linaclotide is a United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved medication. It is indicated for adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults, and functional constipation (FC) in paediatric patients aged 6 to 17 years. The drug is a highly selective agonist of guanylate cyclase-C receptors in the intestine. In India, Linaclotide has been approved for the treatment of CIC in adults.

M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said, “The launch of Colozo marks a significant step in our gastrointestinal segment in India and adds to our list of novel and first-in-class drugs after the launch of BixiBat in India last year. Colozo is a differentiated, USFDA-approved solution for Chronic Constipation. Backed by robust clinical evidence and promising outcomes, Colozo represents a breakthrough in addressing unmet needs of patients and enhancing their quality of life. With Colozo, we continue to strengthen our commitment to deliver advanced therapies that meaningfully improve everyday patient care, in keeping with our goal to serve 1.5 bn patients by 2030.”