Dr. Reddy’s launches Hevaxin, a novel recombinant Hepatitis E vaccine in India

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of Hevaxin, a novel recombinant vaccine for the prevention of Hepatitis E virus (HEV) infection in India.

Hevaxin is the only vaccine approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the indication of active immunization against HEV infection in adults aged 18 to 65 years in India. The clinical studies have demonstrated that Hevaxin provides protection, supports long‑lasting immunity, and has shown a favourable immune response with an established safety and tolerability profile.

According to WHO, Hepatitis E infects about 20 million people every year, causing 3.4 million illnesses, 70,000 deaths, and 3,000 stillbirths worldwide. In India, it is a major health problem, responsible for up to 40% of acute hepatitis cases and 15–45% of acute liver failure cases. People most at risk for Hepatitis E include women of childbearing age group, chronic liver disease patients, people with weak immunity, and patients preparing for organ transplantation. Studies also show Hepatitis E often triggers severe liver failure, with death rates reaching up to 67%. The WHO has approved Hepatitis E vaccine as the fifth vaccine under the International Coordinating Group (ICG) mechanism.

M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said, “The launch of Hevaxin is a significant step in reinforcing our commitment to preventive healthcare and advancing our vaccine portfolio. Hepatitis E remains a serious threat to patients with chronic liver disease, often leading to acute‑on‑chronic liver failure and high fatality rates. With this introduction, we aim to provide a first‑in‑class preventive option, addressing a critical unmet patient need. The vaccine also supports the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aimed at reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with Hepatitis E in India.”