Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches its generic Semaglutide Injection in Canada

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, a global pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of its generic Semaglutide Injection in Canada. Dr. Reddy’s is among the first companies to introduce a generic Semaglutide Injection in the Canadian market, following the Notice of Compliance (NOC) received from Health Canada on April 28th, 2026. Canada is the first G7 country to grant market authorization for Semaglutide Injection. The launch demonstrates Dr. Reddy’s readiness to ensure patient access following approval.

In Canada, Dr. Reddy’s Semaglutide Injection is indicated for the once‑weekly treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, to improve glycemic control in combination with diet and exercise. It is supplied as a sterile solution for subcutaneous injection in a pre-filled pen, available in 2 mg/pen and 4 mg/pen strengths, each delivering Semaglutide at a concentration of 1.34 mg/ml. The 2 mg/pen is designed to deliver 0.25 mg or 0.5 mg doses, while the 4 mg/pen delivers 1 mg doses per injection.

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Reddy’s said, “We are pleased to launch our generic Semaglutide Injection in Canada, within days of receiving Health Canada approval. The milestone highlights our readiness to serve the Canadian patients, supported by our deep expertise in complex drug and peptide development. With a well-established presence and strong market access capabilities in Canada, we remain committed to bringing advanced, high-quality, and affordable GLP-1 therapies closer to patients. The Canada launch builds on the momentum of our recent launch in India under the brand name Obed. As GLP-1 therapies continue to be a key focus area for us, we are actively working to expand access across multiple global markets.”