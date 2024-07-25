DP World receives the AEO-LO program accreditation administered by CBIC

The AEO-LO certification will streamline clearance procedures for DP World at all customs stations across India for a period of five years. Rajesh Pandey, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Mumbai Zone-II, Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) handed over the certification to DP World, represented by Akash Agrawal, Vice-President, Freight Forwarding, India subcontinent.

By adhering to AEO-LO’s stringent standards, DP World aims to secure multi-channel and multi-region movement of cargo for its customers and benefit from the ease of facilitation which is available in countries with whom India has signed the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) like South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong Customs.

The certification also provides DP World with access to Direct Port Delivery (DPD) for import containers and Direct Port Entry (DPE) for export containers, thus reducing turnaround time and enabling faster movement of goods through customs stations in the country.

The AEO-LO certification is particularly beneficial for businesses involved in export-import activities, including freight forwarding and operations in Free Trade Warehousing Zones (FTWZs). The benefits of AEO certification include faster processing and clearance of cargo, deferred payment of duty, direct port delivery/entry, and benefits under Mutual Recognition arrangements (MRA).