DP World inaugurates Nhava Sheva business park FTWZ in Mumbai to strengthen India-UAE trade links

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has inaugurated DP World’s Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) – the Nhava Sheva Business Park (NSBP) – in Mumbai, India.

The launch of the facility represents a step forward in reinforcing the economic and trade partnership between India and the UAE. DP World stated that the new warehousing zone is part of its continued efforts to expand global trade infrastructure and improve logistics connectivity.

HH Sheikh Hamdan was joined at the inauguration by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, Rizwan Soomar, CEO & Managing Director, North Africa and India Subcontinent, DP World; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC; and Saeed Al Zari, Group Vice President – Government Affairs, DP World. During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan received a briefing on the site’s operations, value-added services, and custom solutions implemented to enhance the FTWZ’s functionality.

Commenting on the occasion, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said:

“The UAE and India share a long-standing and deep-rooted economic partnership. The establishment of world-class logistics infrastructure, such as the Nhava Sheva Business Park, not only strengthens the trade connectivity between our nations but also reinforces our shared vision for growth, innovation, and sustainability.”

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem added:

“DP World is committed to building infrastructure that powers global trade. Our investment in Nhava Sheva Business Park further strengthens our infrastructure network in India and will enable us to meet the evolving needs of our large and growing customer base in the country and in the region. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and India is already accelerating bilateral trade, and the Free Trade Warehousing Zones network will ensure greater efficiency, sustainably, and scale.”

DP World has invested over USD 200 million in developing three FTWZs in India. These zones are located near key coastal hubs and are designed to support trade through advanced warehousing, simplified regulations, and integrated logistics services. The Nhava Sheva Business Park near Mumbai currently spans 1 million sq. ft., with another 1 million sq. ft. under development. It includes temperature-controlled facilities and caters to a range of industries.

The NSBP forms part of DP World’s global network of 12 FTWZs, including the Integrated Chennai Business Park in Tamil Nadu and the Cochin Economic Zone in Kochi. The FTWZs are integrated with DP World’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) in the UAE, enabling cross-border cargo movement and supporting the goals of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

During the inauguration, an all-women shift, led by 35 of DP World’s women colleagues, was on duty at the warehouse. DP World reported that women now account for over 14 per cent of its logistics workforce in India.

The Nhava Sheva Business Park has received Platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Its location near the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, the Navi Mumbai Airport, and national highways supports multimodal logistics and positions the facility as a key node in India’s trade infrastructure.

HH Sheikh Hamdan also planted a sapling at the site to symbolise the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and the ongoing India-UAE partnership.