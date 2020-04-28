IMPLEMENTING A UNIFIED LAB MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Read Article

This BIOVIA customer is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, working to translate new ideas and discoveries into medicines for patients with serious illnesses. The company works to serve patients by transforming the promise of science and biotechnology into therapies that have the power to restore health or save lives. They strive to work collaboratively, and to quickly move scientific breakthroughs from the lab, through the clinic, and to the patient.

With nearly 2,000 scientists and twice as many instruments spread across multiple global locations, the customer was managing eight different electronic notebook (ELN) systems and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS). They faced a seemingly insurmountable task attempting to network and integrate such a large number of disparate systems. They also dealt with the constant risk of transcription errors because data was being manually transferred between systems, sometimes with Excel spreadsheets as the intermediate step. An immense amount of time was spent ensuring the validity and integrity of the data throughout the discovery and development process. Experimental data was further divided between small and large molecule divisions, with no way to cross-interrogate the information. The customer’s challenge was to unify data collection and management across the different phases of early discovery, R&D, and clinical and commercial manufacturing. The scale and complexity of this challenge was enormous, completely changing the way data is handled throughout all aspects of their organization.

Use the link below to download the complete document

Download Now