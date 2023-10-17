Anil Matai appointed Director-General of OPPI

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents global pharma companies, has appointed Anil Matai as its Director General.

Anil Matai, a general management professional, has extensive experience in the life sciences space having worked across MNCs including spearheading operations across Novartis India, GSK India, and Global Pharma, Dubai. After superannuating as Managing Director of Zydus Healthcare, Matai was engaged as Senior Advisor – Life Sciences at IQVIA Consulting and Information Services India, and most recently as Operating Partner at Jashvik Capital – a mid-market private equity fund focused on healthcare and consumer sector. Matai has functioned on the boards of Zydus Healthcare, Bayer Zydus Pharma, Novartis Healthcare and Biochem Pharmaceutical Industries.

Suresh Pattathil, President, OPPI said, “I welcome Anil on board and am confident that with his breadth of experience, we will be able to lead OPPI to achieve its objective of bringing innovative drugs and new therapies for unmet medical needs and drive key advocacy efforts on IP, innovation, quality and other areas. He has been a strong voice for healthcare transformation in the country and under his leadership we will be able to optimise patient outcomes by creating an environment conducive to innovation and growth, engaging productively with government stakeholders.”

Speaking on his appointment, Matai said, “I am delighted to be a part of the OPPI family during a pivotal moment for healthcare in our nation. I am happy to say that OPPI’s focus on importance of innovation, digitisation and quality to drive impact in healthcare, aligns with the government’s vision for India@100. OPPI will continue to drive policy and advocacy discussions with the government and endeavor to work together with various stakeholders on industry-related issues, to implement sustainable and patient-centric solutions. I look forward to collaborating with the various stakeholders including the government, industry, academia to make a positive impact on patient well-being; in alignment with OPPI’s vision of “Bharat Ke Liye”. I express my gratitude to the members of OPPI’s Executive Committee for entrusting me with this responsibility.”