DIA India Annual Meeting 2025 concludes with strong industry participation and strategic insights

The DIA India Annual Meeting 2025, held on 19–20 September, brought together professionals from across the pharma and life sciences ecosystem.

Under the theme Innovation Through Integration: Shaping the Future of Patient-Centric Healthcare, the event witnessed five thematic tracks—Regulatory Science, Pharmacovigilance, Clinical Research, Medical Affairs, and Data Science—driving robust discussions on evolving regulatory frameworks, emerging technologies, and the integration of real-world evidence and AI into drug development.

Each track featured thought-provoking sessions, case studies, and panel discussions led by distinguished experts from industry, academia, and regulatory bodies. Participants particularly valued the balance between global insights and local context, noting the practical relevance of the sessions to their professional roles.

From the opening remarks by Programme Chair Prof. Moin Don and the opening plenary keynote address delivered by Mr. Gregory Smith, FDA Country Director-India, U.S. FDA, to the closing remarks by Dr. Ashok Swain, General Manager of DIA India, the meeting carried a strong sense of purpose.

“DIA India has become synonymous with constructive dialogue and forward-looking perspectives. India stands at a critical inflection point in healthcare, and this meeting was a testament to our collective commitment to innovation and patient-centricity,” said Dr. Swain.

The meeting drew an enthusiastic response both onsite and online, with participants actively sharing reflections across social media. Speakers, session chairs, program committee members, and delegates highlighted the programme’s quality, diversity of perspectives, and spirit of collaboration. LinkedIn posts praised DIA’s ability to create a neutral, interdisciplinary platform where science, regulation, and practice converge for the benefit of patients.

Session chairs commended the thoughtful questions from the audience, which enriched discussions and underscored the community’s commitment to continuous learning. Speakers noted that the meeting offered opportunities not only to present but also to learn from peers across disciplines, while committee members expressed pride in curating a program that resonated strongly with attendees.

Exhibition and networking sessions added further value, allowing delegates to engage with innovative solutions, emerging technologies, and service providers supporting the life sciences sector.

DIA extends its sincere gratitude to the Program Committee—Prof. Moin Don, Dr. Chitra Lele, Dr. Sanish Davis, Dr. Manjusha Rajarshi, Dr. Viraj Suvarna, Dr. Gaurav Mathur, Dr. Sonica Batra, Suraj Ravindran, Fahd Khan, and Dr. Qayum Mukaddam—and to the Session Chairs—Dr. J. Vijay Venkatraman, Dr. Ritu Jaswal, Anirban Roy Chowdhury, Dr. Subrat Ray, Amita Bhave, Abhinav Manda, Dr. Krishna Bahadursingh, and Manny Soman. DIA also thanks all speakers, panelists, delegates, exhibitors and sponsors, and to Express Pharma – DIA’s media partner- whose contributions made the Annual Meeting 2025 a resounding success.

As the curtain falls on DIA India 2025, the momentum continues. Plans are already underway for next year’s meeting, alongside upcoming DIA MedTech Conclave – 2025, to be held on 10–11 October in New Delhi under the theme MedTech Next: Innovate, Regulate, Elevate.