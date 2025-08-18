Danone India and Maharashtra Government conduct health camps in Mumbai to address iron deficiency in children

Danone India, in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra, organised health camps at the Govandi and Dharavi Health Centres in Mumbai to address iron deficiency and inadequate protein intake among young children.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness on Iron Deficiency Anaemia (IDA), conduct non-invasive screenings for iron deficiency, and provide communities with knowledge and resources to improve nutrition.

The camps focused on children aged 2 to 6 years, a key stage of development when adequate nutrition plays a vital role in physical and cognitive growth. Around 200 children at each location underwent non-invasive screenings conducted by trained health professionals to assess potential risks of IDA.

Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutritional deficiencies in India, impacting learning abilities, attention span, and overall development in children. At the camps, Danone reinforced the role of iron-rich diets and the importance of effective iron absorption.

As part of the initiative, Danone distributed free Protinex to families of participating children. The company has also launched its IronBiotics engine product range, a scientifically designed blend of nutrients that support iron absorption, to combat IDA. According to available data, anaemia impacts 2 in 3 children under the age of 5 years in India.

Commenting on the initiative, Shashi Ranjan, Managing Director, Danone India, said,

“Nutrition is the foundation for a healthier future, and early childhood is the most critical window to make an impact. Our partnership with the Government of Maharashtra reflects our shared commitment to tackling iron deficiency and protein gaps through education, screening, and accessible nutrition. We believe that empowering communities with knowledge and resources will help children grow to their full potential – physically, cognitively, and emotionally.”

Dr Deepak Sawant, Chairman Malnutrition Eradication Task Force, Maharashtra and Former Health Minister of Maharashtra, who has been actively involved in the initiative, said, “Iron deficiency and malnutrition continue to affect the health and learning capabilities of our children, especially in underserved communities. But metropolitan cities like Western Suburbs, Pune and Nashik are also getting cases. Western suburbs are having malnutrition problem as per data. The reasons for malnutrition in urban and rural areas may be different as per geographical conditions. This initiative in Chembur and Dharavi is a positive step towards early detection, prevention, and awareness. By combining government support with corporate responsibility, we can create sustainable change that uplifts families and strengthens the overall health of our society.”

Aligned with its mission to provide health through food to as many people as possible, Danone stated that it remains committed to making health accessible to every child across the country.