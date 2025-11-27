Crane NXT to acquire Antares Vision; overall transaction expected to close in first half of 2026

Crane NXT, a premier industrial technology company, announced in September 2025, it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a significant stake in Antares Vision S.p.A. (“Antares Vision”) with the intent to take the company private.

Antares Vision is a global leader in the design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of inspection and detection systems that ensure product safety and quality control. Antares Vision also provides track and trace software solutions that help prevent counterfeiting and provides visibility of products throughout the supply chain. The transaction advances Crane NXT’s strategy and expands the Company’s portfolio in growing end markets, including Life Sciences and Food & Beverage.

Under the terms of the agreements, Crane NXT will acquire an approximate 30% stake in Antares Vision S.p.A. (“Antares Vision”) from Regolo S.p.A. (“Regolo”) and Sargas S.r.L (“Sargas”) at a price of €5.00 per share for a total consideration of approximately €120 million. After closing on the acquisition of the approximate 30% stake, pursuant to applicable Italian takeover rules, Crane NXT will launch a mandatory tender offer in Italy for the remaining publicly traded shares of Antares Vision at the same price of €5.00 per share. Total enterprise value for 100% of the equity capital and current net debt of Antares Vision is approximately €445 million. Upon completion of the mandatory tender offer Crane NXT will implement steps aimed at delisting Antares Vision and will acquire the remaining stake owned by Regolo. As a result of the transaction, Antares Vision will become a subsidiary of Crane NXT.

Aaron W. Saak, Crane NXT’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The acquisition of Antares Vision is an excellent strategic fit to Crane NXT, reinforcing our commitment to provide trusted technology solutions that secure, detect and authenticate our customers’ most valuable assets. As regulatory demands increase and counterfeiting continues to grow, there is a heightened need for sophisticated inspection and detection equipment and track & trace software to ensure products are authentic. This acquisition broadens our technology portfolio and positions Crane NXT well in end markets aligned to secular tailwinds.”

Emidio Zorzella, Chairman of Antares Vision, stated: “We are excited to join Crane NXT and contribute to its growth strategy. This transaction will further enable us to provide innovative technology solutions that create significant value for our customers.”

The overall transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Antares Vision generated approximately €200 million in revenue in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 15%. Crane NXT expects the acquisition to be accretive to Adjusted EPS in the first full year and to achieve double digit ROIC by year five, driven by the growth outlook of Antares Vision as well as transaction synergies.