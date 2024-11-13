17th edition of CPHI & PMEC India expo to be held from Nov 26-28, 2024

The 17th edition of CPHI & PMEC India, organised by Informa Markets in India, returns in an advanced format, scheduled from November 26-28, 2024, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR. Renowned as a comprehensive, one-stop destination for innovative, cost-effective solutions, the expo will be showcasing the pharmaceutical industry’s modernisation, innovation, and sustainability.

India’s pharma industry is on an impressive growth trajectory, expected to reach $65 billion by 2024 and to double to $130 billion by 2030. CPHI & P-MEC India exemplifies this growth by connecting global and domestic stakeholders to showcase advancements in pharmaceutical machinery, technology, and ingredients. This year, the expo offers a pivotal marketplace for over 2000 exhibitors to engage, with anticipated participation from countries including the USA, UAE, South Korea, Japan, Egypt, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Italy, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Iran, and the United Kingdom.

A marketplace for innovation and growth

With a comprehensive array of exhibitors, CPHI & PMEC India enables direct engagement with pharmaceutical executives, buyers, hospital administrators, and government representatives. Noteworthy exhibitors include Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Glenmark Lifesciences, Morepen Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Lupin, Signet Excipients, Apitoria Pharma, Capsugel Healthcare, Supriya Lifescience, SMS Pharmaceuticals, MSN Laboratories Sekhmet Pharmaventures, Tirupati Lifesciences, Merck Life Science and many others. Among PMEC exhibitors are ACG, Accupack Engineering, Ace Technologies, Avish Machines, Bowman & Archer Pharma Machines, Cadmach Machinery, CAM PAK India, Fette India, IMA Industria Macchine, Parle Global Technologies, Snowbell Machines, and Truking Technology, showcasing cutting-edge equipment for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Industry collaboration and support

This year, the expo continues to enjoy substantial support from key industry associations such as CIPI, FOPE (Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs), IPEC India, and Pharmexcil, solidifying its reputation as the industry’s most promising show.

Highlighting the significance of this year’s CPHI & PMEC India Expo, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “India’s pharmaceutical industry, currently ranked third globally by production volume, has evolved into a thriving sector with a CAGR of 9.43 per cent over the past nine years. Known for delivering high-quality, affordable medicines, India has earned its reputation as the ‘Pharmacy of the World.’ The Ministry’s ‘Strengthening of Pharmaceutical Industry (SPI)’ initiative, backed by Rs 500 crore ($ 60.9 million) provides vital support to enhance productivity, quality, and sustainability across pharma clusters and MSMEs nationwide.”

Event focused on industry evolution

The CPHI & PMEC India Expo includes The Pharma Connect Congress, a two-day gathering, focusing on critical discussions including ‘Continuous Innovation and Agile Manufacturing for the Next Generation Therapeutics’; ‘India as the “Pharmacy of the World” with Cost Effective Generics and Biosimilars’; ‘The Digital Transformation Panel: Addressing the Challenges in Adopting Digital Technologies’; ‘Advance your Research Decisions on Biosimilars with Confidence’; ‘Navigating the Complexity of Biosimilar Manufacturing’; ‘High-Performance Fluoropolymers for Increased Productivity, Improved Quality and Enhanced Safety in Pharmaceuticals & Allied Industry’, among other relevant topics.

The Pharma Leaders Roundtable is a closed-door forum for senior industry leaders to discuss strategic pathways for innovation, unmet clinical needs, and future-ready solutions. The Women in Pharma Conference programme focuses on uplifting female professionals and enhancing diversity within the Indian pharma industry. This year, the 10th edition of the India Pharma Awards recognises exceptional contributions to the industry, the awards celebrate excellence across pharma brands.