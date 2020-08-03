Jubilant Life Sciences launches JUBI-R for COVID-19 treatment

Read Article

Jubilant Life Sciences’ subsidiary, Jubilant Generics has launched remdesivir for injection under the brand name ‘JUBI-R’ in the Indian market at a price of Rs 4,700 per vial of 100 mg (lyophilized injection).

The company will make the drug available to over 1,000 hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment in India through its distribution network.

A company statement informed, “Jubilant’s 24-hour helpline will enhance access to ‘JUBI-R’ during these pandemic times, where timely access to the drug may prove critical to treatment outcomes. In order to increase the accessibility of ‘JUBI-R’ to patients below the poverty line and to front line paramedical staff, Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation of Jubilant Group, is launching unique programs in India aimed at the distribution of the drug.”

On July 20, 2020, Jubilant received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir (JUBI-R) for 100 mg/vial (lyophilized injection) for restricted emergency use in India for the treatment of severe COVID-19. ‘JUBI-R’ will require to be administered intravenously in a hospital setting under the supervision of a medical practitioner.

“It gives us immense satisfaction to launch ‘JUBI-R’ as this drug has the potential to save precious lives across the globe. We have launched the product at affordable prices and strive to make it available in sufficient quantities to meet the high demand for the drug in the Indian market and in other countries. Through the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, we will distribute the drug on compassionate basis to save precious lives of people through unique programs,” stated Shyam S Bhartia, CMD and Hari S Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant Pharma.