CORONA Remedies announces strategic acquisition of Wokadine in India

CORONA Remedies announced the acquisition of Wokadine from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

Effective March 30, 2026, the acquisition of Wokadine, ranked #2 in the Povidone Iodine India market, reinforces CORONA’s commitment to ‘Healing’ as the journey towards holistic recovery and health. This strategic acquisition enables CORONA Remedies to penetrate deeper into targeted specialty and offer wider accessibility. This brand holds strong potential for accelerated growth under CORONA Remedies’ stewardship.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tejas Kothari, Vice President – Corporate Strategy & Business Development said, “At CORONA Remedies, we continuously assess both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, focusing on strengthening our brands by leveraging CORONA’s extensive reach, strong trust among doctors and the medical fraternity, a pan-India distribution network, and a dedicated sales and marketing team.

We believe this acquisition will enhance and strengthen our existing product portfolio. By building on our strong relationships with healthcare professionals, we aim to deepen market penetration and are confident in accelerating the growth of this brand.”