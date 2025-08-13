Cohance Lifesciences announces ₹230 mn investment and progress on cGMP Oligonucleotide facility at Hyderabad

Cohance Lifesciences announced a Rs 230 million investment and progress on its new cGMP oligonucleotide building block manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India. This investment aims to strengthen Cohance’s integrated oligonucleotide platform.

Cohance brings expertise in modified nucleosides and locked nucleic acids (LNA), with a track record in complex nucleoside and nucleic acid synthesis at the R&D stage. The new facility aims to enable the Company to scale up these high-value chemistries from laboratory to full commercial manufacturing, meeting the needs of innovators advancing oligonucleotide-based therapeutics.

Integrated with a pilot plant for early-stage synthesis and for non-GMP scale-up, the facility will add fit-for-purpose GMP capacity of up to 700 kg annually, with room for future expansion. This scale, combined with advanced environmental controls including ISO Class 8 clean rooms and RH-controlled areas, is designed to meet the stringent requirements of complex oligonucleotide building block production.

Customer engagements are already underway, with audits planned in the coming quarters. Kilo lab validations and modified nucleotides are in progress, with GMP-grade PMO and LNA amidite validations expected to commence in CY26.