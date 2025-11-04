Express Pharma

Cipla to acquire Inzpera Healthsciences for ₹110.65 Crore

With this acquisition, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the paediatric and wellness market

By EP News Bureau
Cipla Limited has announced that it will acquire a 100% stake in Inzpera Healthsciences for about ₹110.65 crore. Once completed, Inzpera will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla.

Inzpera, founded in 2016, develops and markets differentiated pharmaceutical and wellness products, particularly in the paediatric segment. The company reported a turnover of ₹26.75 crore in FY 2024-25.

Cipla said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to strengthen its presence in the paediatric and wellness market. The deal is not a related-party transaction and does not require any government or regulatory approvals. The acquisition is expected to be completed within one month.

