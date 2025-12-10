Cipla launches Yurpeak (tirzepatide) for obesity and type 2 diabetes management in India

Cipla has announced the launch of Yurpeak (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injectable therapy for the management of obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). The company stated that it has the rights to distribute and promote Yurpeak, which is the second brand of Lilly’s tirzepatide in India after regulatory approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Tirzepatide is the first dual agonist of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors. It is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and for chronic weight management in adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30) or overweight (BMI ≥ 27) with at least one weight-related comorbidity.

Cipla noted that Yurpeak will be available on prescription in the KwikPen device in six strengths: 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg to enable accurate and convenient dosing.

Commenting on the launch, Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, Cipla Limited, said, “The launch of Yurpeak marks a transformative moment in the fight against obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus, two of India’s chronic conditions with a heavy burden. Cipla is entering this space with the same depth of expertise and scientific commitment that define our leadership in chronic diseases and in respiratory care. Our focus remains on accelerating access to globally benchmarked, future-ready therapies through collaborations like ours with Lilly, which bring together innovation, purpose, and scale to ensure advanced care reaches patients wherever they are.”

According to Cipla, the availability of Yurpeak is expected to expand access to tirzepatide across India. The company said that its strategic priority is to ensure reach beyond metro regions by leveraging its distribution network and market understanding. Lilly will manufacture and supply Yurpeak to Cipla, and the price will remain the same as Mounjaro.

Cipla also stated that the launch will be supported by patient education and assistance initiatives, providing information on dosing, self-administration, and safe use of the therapy. The company added that these programmes reflect its commitment to evidence-based communication and responsible care to enable patients to make informed health decisions in consultation with healthcare professionals.