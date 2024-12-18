Cipla launches CipAir App for asthma screening in India

Cipla has introduced CipAir, a mobile application designed to enable timely first-line asthma screening in India. Clinically validated through a multi-centre study, the app aims to empower individuals by helping them identify the likelihood of asthma, facilitating early intervention and effective management.

Asthma remains a significant health burden in India, with the Global Burden of Disease report estimating 34.3 million cases. The country experiences three times higher mortality rates and more than twice the disability-adjusted life years compared to global averages, exacerbated by deteriorating air quality. CipAir seeks to address this by offering accessible and efficient diagnostic tools.

CipAir is available on Android, with an iOS version planned for future release. It operates through Cipla’s Breathefree app, a platform supporting respiratory care. Using acoustic signature analysis and artificial neural networks, CipAir transforms a mobile phone into a screening device. In less than a minute, users can perform three guided exhalations to receive personalised results indicating asthma presence or likelihood, guiding them toward appropriate action.

To promote CipAir, Cipla will leverage its Breathefree platform and a network of field representatives. Future updates are expected to enhance the app’s capabilities and strengthen asthma care in India.

Umang Vohra, Managing Director & Global CEO of Cipla, said, “At Cipla, our approach to healthcare is deeply rooted in innovation. CipAir’s AI-driven technology empowers patients with personalised healthcare, improving diagnostic, treatment, and management outcomes.”

Achin Gupta, CEO, One India Business, Cipla, added, “CipAir puts health in the hands of patients, enabling timely asthma intervention. Our goal is to tackle India’s asthma burden through cutting-edge solutions.”