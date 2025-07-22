Cipla invests in iCaltech Innovations to strengthen respiratory play

Cipla announced that it has signed definitive agreements for investment in Optionally Convertible Preference Shares of iCaltech Innovations, subject to completion of certain conditions. iCaltech is engaged in the design, development, and commercialisation of diagnostic medical equipment and apparatus, with a core focus on respiratory care.

In a press statement, Achin Gupta, Global COO, Cipla, said that through this investment, Cipla aims to advance respiratory diagnostics and reduce the existing gap in the current ecosystem. The strategic funding also aims to enable iCaltech to expand and develop innovative devices.

iCaltech is a Bengaluru-based ISO13485-certified Medical Devices Company. iCaltech conceptualises, develops, manufactures, and markets Regulatory-approved medical diagnostic products.