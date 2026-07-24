Chhattisgarh draws ₹992.53 crore pharma investment proposals in 18 months

Riding on policy reforms that earned it the top rank among large states in NITI Aayog’s Investment Friendliness Index 2026 for Regulatory Ease and Institutional Environment, Chhattisgarh has received pharmaceutical investment proposals worth ₹992.53 crore over the past 18 months under its Industrial Development Policy 2024–30, with four projects worth ₹216 crore already under implementation, signalling that investor interest is translating into on-ground manufacturing activity.

The four projects, being developed by 9M India, Shankara Latex Industries, Avila Pharmaceuticals and Vitalis Health Services, are at various stages of implementation. Facilities by 9M India and Shankara Latex Industries are under construction and are expected to become operational soon, while projects by Avila Pharmaceuticals and Vitalis Health Services are also advancing rapidly. For pharmaceutical manufacturing, where investment decisions are cautious and project cycles can be long, this early movement is significant as it reflects progress from investment intent to execution.

“Chhattisgarh is consciously diversifying its industrial landscape, and pharmaceuticals are among the new-age sectors we are ready to host at scale. The momentum we’re seeing in Nava Raipur, reflected in the investment proposals and projects under implementation, reinforces the confidence investors are placing in Chhattisgarh’s readiness for advanced manufacturing and validates our sustained focus on ease of doing business,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Under the Industrial Development Policy 2024–30, pharmaceuticals have been identified as a thrust sector. The policy offers capital assistance linked to investment size, reimbursement of net SGST for up to 12 years, exemptions on electricity duty and stamp duty, and additional benefits for pioneer investors. The objective is to strengthen project viability, support early investors and encourage long-term manufacturing investments in the state.

The investment ecosystem has been further strengthened with the recent enactment of the Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business Act, 2026, making the state the first in the country to introduce a risk-based regulatory framework aimed at simplifying approvals, reducing compliance burden and enabling faster project implementation.

The state’s flagship Pharma Park at Nava Raipur is emerging as a key driver of this growth. Spread across nearly 142 acres, the park has been developed with plug-and-play infrastructure, common utilities and logistics connectivity to support pharmaceutical manufacturing. Within just over a year of opening plot allotments, the park has witnessed encouraging investor response, with seven plots already allotted, reflecting steady progress in the development of Nava Raipur’s pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.

The state’s pharmaceutical ecosystem is supported by premier institutions such as AIIMS Raipur, IIT Bhilai, IIM Raipur and NIT Raipur, providing access to skilled talent, research and innovation. Backed by an installed power generation capacity of over 26,000 MW, improving road, rail and air connectivity, and proximity to key markets in central India, Chhattisgarh is building a modern pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem on focused policy support and scalable infrastructure rather than retrofitting legacy industrial clusters. With investment proposals steadily translating into projects under implementation and the dedicated Pharma Park attracting investor interest, the state is strengthening its position as an emerging destination for pharmaceutical manufacturing.