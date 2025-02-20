CDMO Live 2025 to spotlight the future of pharmaceutical outsourcing in Europe

CDMO Live is set to take place on 7-8 May 2025 at Rotterdam’s World Trade Center, bringing together key decision-makers in pharmaceutical outsourcing. As the sector continues its rapid expansion, with a 7 per cent annual growth rate, the event will highlight the increasing reliance on contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) in bringing new therapies to market.

The demand for outsourcing in pharmaceutical manufacturing has grown significantly, with nine out of ten biotechnology companies now depending on contract partners for production. Luke Bilton, co-founder of CDMO Live, emphasised the sector’s critical role, stating, “Every day, millions of patients receive life-saving treatments without knowing the crucial role contract manufacturers play. From COVID-19 vaccines to emerging modalities like GLP-1s driving unprecedented demand for specialised manufacturing capabilities, the CDMO sector has become central to healthcare innovation.”

CDMO Live has established itself as a key platform for the outsourcing ecosystem. The 2025 edition will feature talks from senior executives at companies including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, UCB, Bayer, Valneva, Polpharma, and MSD. The event will also present new industry research from Simon-Kucher.

More than 50 leading contract manufacturers will showcase their capabilities, with the PartnerMatch platform facilitating targeted one-to-one meetings. Attendees will have access to exclusive networking opportunities, including the CDMO Live Boat Party, a city run in Rotterdam, a site tour of HALIX’s biologics facility, and practical workshops addressing industry challenges.

The event comes at a time when pharmaceutical companies are under pressure to optimise their external manufacturing networks while maintaining quality and reducing costs. “Manufacturing strategy has become a board-level priority,” said Chris Kilbee, co-founder of CDMO Live. “The complexity of modern medicines, combined with the need for supply chain resilience, has elevated the strategic importance of CDMO partnerships. We’re bringing together the entire ecosystem—from emerging biotechs to global pharmaceutical leaders—in an environment designed for meaningful connection. With the show floor already sold out, it’s clear the industry has been waiting for an event of this calibre.”

CDMO Live is supported by industry associations such as the Pharma & Biopharma Outsourcing Association (PBOA), Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), Rx-360, and Dutch biotech ecosystem partners including Hollandbio, Leiden Bio Science Park, and Rotterdam Square. The event will also highlight the Netherlands’ growing role in European pharmaceutical manufacturing, strengthened by the presence of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).