CAS launches new AI-enhanced CAS SciFinder platform to accelerate scientific discovery

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society focused on scientific knowledge management, has launched the latest version of its CAS SciFinder platform. The platform integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technologies optimised for scientific use with the CAS Content Collection, a human-curated database of global scientific information. The aim is to improve research efficiency and provide scientists with reliable, structured results across research and development workflows.

“This marks the most significant integration of AI within the CAS solution portfolio to date,” said Tim Wahlberg, Chief Product Officer at CAS. “Scientific information is diverse and complex, making it challenging for common AI tools to interpret accurately. Applying these technologies to the high-quality, structured data in the CAS Content Collection and engaging our team of scientists to verify the advanced AI models enabled us to develop a science-smart AI approach that delivers accurate and reliable answers scientists can trust.”

The new platform includes SearchSense, a collection of AI-powered features designed to make scientific data more accessible. Users can input natural language queries in a single search box and receive summarised AI-generated results to quickly identify relevant information. The tool also adapts to user behaviour, personalising future searches. According to CAS, 93% of beta testers agreed that these new search functions improved their efficiency. The AI functions within a closed system to maintain data security.

CAS has also introduced real-time, interactive retrosynthesis planning. This tool enables chemists to generate synthetic plans in seconds rather than minutes. By removing wait times and adding real-world evidence to synthetic maps, researchers can compare options quickly. The platform uses AI to interpret reaction queries more accurately, supporting faster and more precise results using the CAS-curated reaction database.

Intellectual property insights have also been enhanced. CAS SciFinder now includes IP Connections, an AI algorithm developed by CAS that links patent and non-patent literature to queries made in free-text format. This feature aims to improve visibility into the IP landscape, allowing users to identify prior art during their workflow and make better-informed decisions.

Manuel Guzman, President of CAS, said, “The process of scientific discovery is constantly evolving, and we are committed to advancing our solutions with the latest technology to provide the best insights, most efficient workflow, and an optimal user experience to meet our customers’ changing needs. With so many scientists around the globe relying on CAS SciFinder, these new capabilities meaningfully impact the speed of discovery and ultimately help deliver life-changing innovations faster.”