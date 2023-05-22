Cadila Pharma’s rabies vaccine ‘ThRabis’ receives award at Golden Globe Tigers Awards

Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ three-dose rabies vaccine, Thrabis, has received the ‘Innovative Product of the Year Award’ at The Golden Globe Tigers Awards. Pankaj Sharma, Vertical Head of Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ Magfam Division, accepted the award virtually on behalf of the company.

“It is an honour to receive this prestigious Innovative Product of the Year award. We are thankful to The Golden Globe Tigers Awards for this opportunity to share and showcase ThRabis, which is truly a breakthrough vaccine with the potential to save thousands of lives in India and globally. This award is a huge recognition of Thrabis’ potential and reflection of Cadila Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to innovation,” Sharma said.

Launched in April last year, ThRabis is a three-dose recombinant nanoparticle-based rabies G protein vaccine. While other rabies vaccines require five injections spread over 28 days to complete the full regimen, Thrabis has a simpler and more convenient three-dose regimen. Reportedly, in just a year, more than one lakh vials of ThRabis have been administered.

The Golden Globe Tigers Awards recognises leaders in marketing, branding, CSR & social innovation, education and academics.