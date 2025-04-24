Avery Dennison opens first RFID inlay and label production facility in India

Avery Dennison Corporation, a global company in materials science and digital identification, has announced the opening of its first radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and labels manufacturing facility in India. The facility, located in Pune, will officially open on 23 April 2025. This move forms part of the company’s long-term commitment to supporting the growth of RFID technology in South Asia under the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The Pune plant establishes Avery Dennison as the first ARC-certified RFID inlay company to manufacture RFID inlays and labels within India. As part of this development, the company has introduced AD Cobra, a radio-frequency identification inlay designed for the Indian market. The inlay is tailored to meet operational and environmental challenges specific to the region and supports businesses in implementing smart product solutions.

Saurabh Agarwal, Vice President and General Manager, South Asia, Avery Dennison, said, “With the opening of our RFID inlay and label manufacturing facility in Pune, Avery Dennison is taking a significant step toward strengthening its presence in India. Local production will help us respond more efficiently to market needs, reduce lead times and better support our customers across industries. This aligns with our ongoing efforts to contribute meaningfully to the Indian ecosystem.”

Kelvin Tan, Director, APAC, Intelligent Labels, Sales and Business Development, Avery Dennison, added, “India represents one of the fastest growing markets for RFID adoption, and this facility underscores our commitment to being closer to our customers. By localising production and innovation, we’re not just enhancing our responsiveness and speed-to-market — we’re also partnering more deeply with Indian brands to unlock the full potential of smart supply chain solutions tailored to their unique needs.”

Avery Dennison’s RFID technology portfolio includes products across UHF, HF and NFC frequency bands. The applications of these products span apparel, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), logistics and retail industries. RFID solutions are used to reduce stock discrepancies, minimise errors and improve real-time supply chain visibility. The technology is also applied in product authentication and anti-counterfeiting measures, which support brand protection and regulatory compliance. Additionally, RFID improves restocking processes, product availability and checkout speed, contributing to operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.