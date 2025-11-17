Cadila Pharmaceuticals launches Rosmi F tablet to support effective management of mixed dyslipidemia

Cadila Pharmaceuticals, one of India’s most trusted and research-driven pharmaceutical companies, has launched Rosmi F, a fixed-dose combination of Rosuvastatin and Fenofibrate.

This innovative therapy has been introduced to address the unmet clinical need in patients suffering from mixed dyslipidemia, a condition marked by elevated low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and triglyceride levels that significantly increase cardiovascular risk.

In view of the rising incidence of lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, Rosmi F provides a comprehensive lipid management solution that targets multiple lipid parameters simultaneously.

Rosmi F brings together two powerful lipid-lowering agents with complementary mechanisms. Rosuvastatin inhibits HMG-CoA reductase to reduce LDL cholesterol synthesis, while Fenofibrate activates PPAR-α receptors to lower triglycerides and increase HDL-C.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Rajiv I. Modi, Chairman & Managing Director of Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “The introduction of Rosmi F is an important milestone in our efforts to address the growing burden of cardiometabolic disorders in India. Mixed dyslipidemia is a widespread yet often under-managed condition. Rosmi F offers clinicians an effective and scientifically validated tool to improve lipid control and reduce long-term cardiovascular risk. We look forward to its strong adoption and its impact on improving patient outcomes across the country.”

The scientifically proven synergy between rosuvastatin and fenofibrate helps improve lipid profiles more effectively. Together, they provide an integrated, guideline-aligned therapy designed to address elevated LDL-C, high triglycerides, and low HDL-C, common in metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and mixed dyslipidemia.

Evidence from global studies highlights the effectiveness of this combination. A 16-week study demonstrated a 53% reduction in triglycerides with fenofibrate, outperforming niacin extended release and without compromising insulin sensitivity. A 52-week open-label study showed patients achieving both LDL-C and HDL-C targets increasing from 19% at baseline to 50% at week 52 with rosuvastatin and fenofibrate therapy. These results align with leading guidelines, reinforcing the tablet’s clinical relevance and suitability.