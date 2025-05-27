Vgenomics, Dr. Shroff Charity Eye Hospital partner to validate biomarker for early Keratoconus detection

Vgenomics, a Delhi-based biotech company, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital to validate and commercialise a tear-based biomarker, VSP-2224, for the early detection of keratoconus, a progressive eye disorder that affects the cornea.

Keratoconus affects the structure of the cornea, leading to progressive visual impairment and, if left undiagnosed or untreated, can result in significant vision loss. Current diagnostic techniques that rely heavily on imaging often detect the disease only after significant corneal damage, limiting treatment options. With keratoconus estimated to affect over 2 per cent of India’s population and rapidly growing in the MENA region, the need for early, accessible screening has never been more critical.

Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital has discovered VSP-2224, a novel protein biomarker found in tear fluid using RgenX-LENS, Vgenomics’ proprietary AI-based multi-omics biomarker and drug target discovery platform. This non-invasive biomarker offers the ability to detect keratoconus before clinical signs of corneal thinning appear, enabling earlier diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.

Clinical validation of VSP-2224 is currently underway in patients, healthy individuals, and those undergoing treatment. Vgenomics is also developing OcuTear, a rapid point-of-care diagnostic panel for ocular surface diseases, with VSP-2224 as its lead marker for keratoconus.

.