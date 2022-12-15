Express Pharma


BSV to acquire Firstline Pharma and Genomicks

Following the acquisition, the two companies will be held by BSV

By EP News Bureau
Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Firstline Pharma and Genomicks to augment its presence in women’s health and reproductive therapy in Malaysia, a statement from BSV notified.

While Firstline Pharma is one of the leading distributors of fertility treatment in Malaysia, Genomicks currently distributes medical devices in the country. The companies distribute a wide range of products which include FoliculinTM, Hucog, Humog, Profortil, Fortelle+Omega 3, the statement added.

EP News Bureau
