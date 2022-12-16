AstraZeneca India appoints Dr Sanjeev Panchal as Country President and MD

AstraZeneca Pharma has appointed Dr Sanjeev Panchal as Country President and Managing Director (MD), AstraZeneca Pharma, with effect from 1st January, 2023, a statement from AstraZeneca notified.

Panchal has been with AstraZeneca for 19 years and began his career in India back in 2003 as a Brand Associate. Over time, he progressed through several positions in India, Indonesia, Asia Pacific and International region, based in Singapore and the UK, the statement added.

Panchal is currently the Country President for AstraZeneca Malaysia, where he has been instrumental in transforming the business, by driving new launches, innovative patient-centric partnerships and market access strategies, guiding an inclusive and diverse team to achieve double-digit growth outpacing market. He played a critical role in supporting the government in combating the pandemic through AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and long-acting monoclonal antibodies, as well as leading the corporate affairs strategy and sustainability initiatives.

According to the statement, Panchal is a Science graduate (BSc) with post graduation and doctorate in business administration (PhD).