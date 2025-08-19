BRAND GMBH + CO KG launches Transferpette pro micropipette in India

BRAND GMBH + CO KG announces the latest addition to the Transferpette S lineup – The new high-performance Transferpette pro manual pipette. This innovative micropipette builds on the proven user-friendly design of the Transferpette S with one-handed operation, volume-change protection, and ergonomic design, while introducing exciting new features for enhanced flexibility and customisation to meet individual user needs.

The Transferpette pro’s slim design and individually adjustable finger rest adapt perfectly to different hand sizes and pipetting positions. This ensures ergonomic and comfortable operation, even during extended pipetting sessions.

Like the Transferpette S, the Transferpette pro features Easy Calibration technology for permanent adjustment without tools. What’s new is the User Adjustment feature for quick, reversible adaptation to changing conditions. This comes in handy when dealing with challenging fluid properties (such as density, viscosity, vapor pressure), temperature differences between liquid and environment, or special pipette tips. With User Adjustment, you can quickly and safely reset to factory settings at any time.

Premium materials and the integrated counter protection make the Transferpette pro robust and durable. The Transferpette pro is fully autoclavable (121°C) and available as single-channel, eight-channel, and twelve-channel pipette. Compared to the Transferpette S, it offers additional volume ranges, such as 50 – 1250 μl for multichannel devices.

The new pipettes are available for sale in India from September 2025.





