B&R drives adaptive manufacturing solutions in pharma production

Revolutionising pharma the adaptive way

Pharmaceutical manufacturing is undergoing a transformative development, driven by innovative technologies that enable right-first time (RFT) production and adaptive scaling to meet changing demands. By embracing smart manufacturing, the industry is addressing numerous challenges, allowing consumers to receive life-saving drugs more quickly and sustainably. The increasing market volatility highlights the necessity for a fresh, flexible production strategy that capitalises on the current market conditions. Thus, Adopting advanced technologies not only enhances operational efficiency and flexibility but also leads to substantial cost savings. A more agile, adaptable, and environmentally conscious approach to manufacturing processes positions manufacturers to better seize opportunities and lower risks. Serialisation regulations now require pharmaceutical producers to ensure that any customisation they make is flexible, responsive, and adaptable. Customisation is the latest trend in the industry, and adaptive manufacturing demonstrates its effectiveness in meeting the growing and unpredictable demands.

A new way of manufacturing

Adaptive manufacturing is revolutionising the pharmaceutical industry by leveraging the endless possibilities of smart manufacturing. This approach offers better performance, efficient management of diverse products, a reduced machine footprint, faster batch changes, and enhanced operational sustainability. Despite ongoing digitisation initiatives, the pharmaceutical sector has the possibilities to expand its use of automated and digital technologies. By eliminating the need for labor-intensive testing and establishing data-driven, error-resistant operations, the latest developments in advanced manufacturing technology can save time and effort spent on legacy tasks. Additionally, the speed and flexibility needed to thrive in the present competitive environment cannot be provided by traditional techniques of production system installation or reactive manufacturing planning. The industrial approach must be modernised if long-term success is to be achieved. Some pharmaceutical companies have already adopted continuous manufacturing processes for their drugs, significantly reducing production times and improving quality control. This method allows for real-time monitoring and adjustments, ensuring consistent product quality. while some are integrating digital twin technology to create virtual replicas of manufacturing processes enabling companies to simulate and optimise production lines, leading to more efficient and flexible operations. B&R is collaborating and co-creating with OEMs, Machine manufacturers and End Users in Pharma sector to offer training and development support to system and automation engineers in their firm. These give machine makers a significant advantage in gaining confidence and using flexible approaches that can increase their market share. To stay ahead, the industry must evolve with adaptive technologies. Adaptive machines, with their ability to adapt and sustain themselves, offer a contemporary perspective on machine automation, paving the way for a more intelligent and efficient future in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Why is adaptive manufacturing necessary?

Historically, manufacturing has focused on productivity, efficiency, and economies of scale. However, today’s consumers and markets demand flexibility, which is becoming the driving factor for many manufacturers. Flexible manufacturing systems (FMS), introduced 10-15 years ago, were designed to handle multiple products on the same line, but these products had to be known in advance and their requirements built into the process.

Adaptive manufacturing takes flexibility to a whole new level. It makes switching batches not just possible, but effortless and instantaneous. With full control over individual products, formats can be changed every cycle if needed. Adaptive manufacturing allows for the handling of unforeseen future products and running multiple SKUs (stock keeping units) in the same batch.

While flexibility can be achieved with servo controls alone, adaptivity brings a new set of capabilities that emerge when incorporating key enabling technologies like mechatronic transport, robotics, machine vision, and simulation. Flexibility offers freedom within certain boundaries, but adaptive manufacturing removes those boundaries entirely. This challenges us to rethink how products are made, assembled, and packaged.

Key factors of adaptive manufacturing:

Zero downtime changeover : Adaptive manufacturing systems enable seamless transitions between different products without any downtime. Profitable small batch production : It allows for the economical production of small batches and individualised products. Accelerated product time to market : Products can be brought to market faster due to the efficiency and flexibility of adaptive systems. Readiness for unknown future products : Adaptive manufacturing is designed to handle products that may not yet exist, ensuring future-proof operations.

B&R’s adaptive manufacturing solution comprises of track-based transport ACOPOStrak, SuperTrak and ACOPOS 6D that transport workpieces through a machine individually and without being bound to rigid timing. Machine vision cameras automatically detect the shape, size and orientation of each product and pass that information on to a robot in less than a millisecond. Aided by machine vision, robots pick up products and place them on a track system shuttle with lightning speed. Design, develop and diagnose without the cost and risk of hardware prototyping using a full array of any 3rd-party simulation tools. These innovative mechatronic systems make it possible to manufacture small batches and individualised products economically and is helping manufacturers raise their OEE scores by at least 50 per cent.