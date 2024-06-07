Borosil Scientific announces listing on exchange upon strategic demerger from Borosil

The listing follows the strategic demerger of the scientific business from Borosil, completed in December’ 2023

Borosil Scientific, announced its successful listing on both Stock Exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The milestone was marked with the ringing of the opening bell at BSE in the presence of Pradeep Kheruka, Promotor of Borosil Group, Vinayak Patankar, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer and Kewal Handa, Chairman and Independent Director and Chandra Kishore Mishra, Independent Director of Borosil Scientific, announcing the listing of the Company’s Equity Shares.

According to the statement, the listing follows the strategic demerger of the scientific business from Borosil, completed in December’ 2023. This restructuring has led to the formation of Borosil Scientific, which now encompasses a portfolio including laboratory instrumentation, pharmaceutical primary packaging, process systems, along with laboratory glassware and consumables.

The demerger aims to sharpen the focus on the scientific division, allowing for enhanced operational efficiency and targeted growth in the global market.

Sharing his thoughts Patankar said, “ This restructuring will enable us to attract business-specific investors and strategic partners, providing greater flexibility in accessing capital and fostering focused strategies for sustained growth. We are actively expanding our presence in the pharmaceutical industry, and our brand value has received widespread recognition across the country and globally.”

Borosil Scientific now comprises four business divisions – Laboratory Glassware & Consumables, a comprehensive range of laboratory instruments under the brand ‘Labquest’, primary packaging glass vials and ampoules for the pharmaceutical industry and Glass Process System for laboratory as well as industrial applications.