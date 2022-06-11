BioNTech to soon start mRNA vaccine factory construction in Rwanda

BioNTech said construction of an mRNA vaccine factory to serve Africa would start on 23rd June in Rwanda.

The groundbreaking ceremony in the capital city of Kigali, is to be attended by Paul Kagame, President, Rwanda, further heads of states as well as representatives from the African Union, the European Union (EU), and the World Health Organization (WHO), the biotech firm said in a statement.

The German company’s modular factory elements, to be assembled in Africa to so-called BioNTainers, would be delivered to the construction site by the end of 2022, it added.

Edits by EP News Bureau