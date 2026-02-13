BIOLOGICS X 3DCC 2026 concludes successfully, advancing India’s vision for next-gen biopharma innovation

Biologics X 3DCC 2026, a unified platform combining the Sixth Edition of the Annual Summit on Biopharmaceutical Product Development and the Third International Conference on Advances in 3D Cell Culture, concluded successfully at the Novotel Dona Sylvia Resort, Goa. Aligned with evolving global regulatory frameworks, including the FDA Modernization Acts 2.0 and 3.0, the conference highlighted the growing convergence of biologics development with next-generation, human-relevant cell culture technologies. The two-day event brought together over 850 delegates from industry, academia, startups, research organisations, and regulatory bodies, alongside 50+ exhibitors.

The conference opened with an inaugural ceremony in the presence of Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, MoCF, Government of India, along with Dr Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO, ANRF-DST, Prof. A. B. Pandit, VC, ICT Mumbai, Dr Ratnesh Jain, Founder and MD, Mumbai Biocluster, Convenor – Biologics 2026, and Dr Prajakta Dandekar Jain, Assistant Professor, ICT Mumbai, Convenor – 3DCC 2026. Their addresses emphasised collaboration, innovation, and capacity building to strengthen India’s biopharmaceutical ecosystem in R&D as well as manufacturing.

A dynamic scientific program featuring plenaries, technical symposia, leadership roundtables, workshops, poster sessions, and industry showcases formed the backbone of the event. New discussion-focused workshops covered analytical approaches for biologics, cell line engineering, functional bioassays integrating NAMs, filtration and upstream bioprocess development, providing practical insights into emerging technologies and regulatory considerations.

Day one featured a landmark plenary discussion on strengthening India’s path to biopharma leadership, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and investors to deliberate on strategy, scale, and sustainability. Technical sessions explored evolving regulatory strategies, advanced downstream processing, emerging biologic modalities, and biosimilarity, while parallel 3D cell culture sessions highlighted organ-on-chip technologies, microfluidics, biofabrication approaches as well as regulatory pathways. The day concluded with an interactive USFDA fireside chat addressing regulatory perspectives and global collaboration.

Day Two focused on building next-generation biomanufacturing infrastructure, with discussions on biofoundry ecosystems, CDMO partnerships, and supply chain resilience. Sessions on digitalisation, AI/ML integration, and advanced analytics underscored innovation in process control. The startup-focused “Biopitch” segment provided a platform for emerging innovators to engage with technical and business experts. In parallel, the 3D Cell Culture track addressed regulatory evolution, spheroid and organoid development, and AI-enabled advancements shaping human-relevant research models.

Beyond the scientific agenda, a vibrant exhibition and more than 75 poster presentations facilitated knowledge exchange and cross-sector collaboration. Key initiatives such as the Young Leaders Program and the Make in India Excellence Awards celebrated emerging talent and indigenous innovation within India’s growing biopharmaceutical landscape.

Biologics X 3DCC 2026 concluded with an award ceremony recognising outstanding scientific contributions, reinforcing its role as a premier platform bridging biologics development with next-generation cell culture technologies. The successful event underscored India’s accelerating momentum toward becoming a global hub for biopharmaceutical innovation, manufacturing, and human-relevant research. The next edition will once again come back with new initiatives and advancements in technology highlighting India’s growth over the year.