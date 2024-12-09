Biocon receives EIR with VAI status

Biocon has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The company received the EIR for their API facility (Site 2), located at SEZ Plot no. 2,3,4 and 5 Bommasandra-Jigani Link Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

This is based on a surveillance inspection conducted by the agency between September 23-27, 2024.