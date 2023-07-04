Biocon Biologics launches Hulio biosimilar in US

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, announced that HULIO (adalimumab-fkjp) injection, a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), is available to patients in the US.

“The launch of HULIO, our biosimilar adalimumab, in the US is an important milestone for Biocon Biologics as it expands our well-known biosimilar product offering to patients in the United States,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO & MD, Biocon Biologics.

“Biocon Biologics is pleased to make HULIO, a patient-friendly, two-click, prefilled pen available in the United States for patients with certain inflammatory diseases. There are no buttons to push. Patients remove the cap and push the device against their skin to trigger their injection,” said Mathew Erick, CCO of Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics.

HULIO is available at a list price (wholesale acquisition cost) of five per cent below the current Humira list price. Adalimumab-fkjp is also available at a list price of approximately 85 per cent below the current Humira list price.

HULIO is citrate-free and is made without natural rubber latex (to help reduce hypersensitivity reactions). Biocon Biologics also offers HULIO360, a patient support program, which includes benefits verification and prior authorisation support, copay assistance, a bridge program for eligible patients, and at-home nurse injection training.

HULIO is a registered trademark of Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, licensed to the Viatris Companies.