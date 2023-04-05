Biocon Academy conducts graduation ceremony for 185 students across four programs

Biocon Academy, a Centre of Excellence for Advanced Learning in Applied Biosciences and a CSR initiative of Biocon held its seventh Graduation Day at its Bengaluru Campus, with 185 students graduating this year.

Eight batches across four programs of Biocon Academy namely Biocon KGI Certificate Program in Biosciences, Biocon JSS AHER Certificate Program in Global Regulatory Affairs, Biocon Ramaiah Certificate Program in Quality Control Analytical, and BITS Biocon Certificate Program in Applied Industrial Microbiology, participated in the graduation ceremony.

The students were felicitated by Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chief Mentor, Biocon Academy & Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics. Eight outstanding students who topped their respective batches were awarded ‘Gold Medals for Academic Excellence’.

Over 900 students have received academic learning and industrial training on applied aspects of various biotech-related disciplines at the Biocon Academy.

Addressing the graduates, Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, said “It gives us a sense of immense achievement to look back at how the Biocon Academy has contributed to building an ecosystem for biotech-related skills in India over the past decade. The Academy is proud of its work in creating an enabling environment that shapes biotech graduates into highly capable, forward-looking self-starters, equipped with the skills, experience and knowledge to put India ahead in the field of life sciences.”

Congratulating the students, Bindu Ajit, Program Dean, Biocon Academy, said “The well-planned programs at Biocon Academy have equipped the students to acquire advanced knowledge and skills in their respective fields making them industry ready.”

Program Name Batch Numbers Education Partner Number of Graduates Biocon KGI Certificate Program in Biosciences 19, 20, 21 & 22 Keck Graduate Institute, California 110 Biocon JSS AHER Certificate Program in Global Regulatory Affairs 1 JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru 19 Biocon Ramaiah Certificate Program in Quality Control Analytical 3 & 4 Ramaiah College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Bengaluru 36 BITS Biocon Certificate Program in Applied Industrial Microbiology 8 BITS, Pilani 20

Biocon Academy has achieved 100 per cent placement for students who completed the program during 2021 -2022 in various batches. Around 104 students have been placed in the Biocon Group, (including Biocon Biologics and Syngene) and 64 students have been placed with pharma-biotech companies such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, Kemwell Biopharma, Symbio Generics, Farcast Biosciences, and MMS Holdings among others. About eleven employees from Biocon Biologics Malaysia joined the Biosciences program, while six students went on to pursue Ph.D or higher studies.

About 18 female students have been placed in manufacturing operations, which is up from 10 in the previous year. Biocon Academy alumni have been placed in leading biotech companies including Syngene, Biocon, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin, Intas, Baxter, GVK Biosciences, Thermo Fisher, Zydus, Novozymes, and IQVIA.