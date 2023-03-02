Akums forays into nutraceutical gummies segment

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has announced entry into the nutraceutical gummies segment with a series of novel formulations for wellness and common ailments.

A company release informed, “The gummy products are customised to address the general wellness and nutritional requirements with options ranging from multivitamins for kids, and immunity boosters, to those that support hair health, PMS balance, urinary health, morning sickness, and sleep, among others. There are also gummies that support eye health, weight loss and those used as anti-hangovers. The products also offer adults MVM and immunity therapies, kids multivitamins and immunity, vitamin D, hair care (Biotin), UTI gummies, gut health, sleep support, and many more.”

Sandeep Jain, Jt MD, Akums said, “The production of our new gummies formulations is done at our state-of-the-art Maxcure Nutravedics plant, a subsidiary of Akums, with proven expertise in nutraceutical, ayurvedic, and health supplements. This is proof of our customised R&D formula, differentiated technologies, highest quality with regulatory standards.”

Sanjeev Jain, Jt MD, Akums, observed that drug non-compliance of drug consumption by patients has become a big deal across several ailments and diseases, mostly because people do not find the drugs they’re given convenient for consumption. “Our entry into the gummies segment is to show our clients that we’re in tune with modern trends and we want to offer nutraceuticals that people love to take because they’re tasty, convenient and effective,” he noted.

The release added, “The move is also targeted at children, demography is known as picky eaters. The gummies have been creatively formulated and designed so that children can take their nutrition with ease. The gummies now offer a dosage form compliant with all aspects of modern lifestyle. The formulations are taste-masked, travel-friendly, require no water, present easy nutrition for all, and a healthy snacking option suitable for kids, adults, and geriatrics.”