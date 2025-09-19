BDMAI appoints Ch. A.P. Rameswara Rao as National President

The Bulk Drugs Manufacturers Association of India (BDMAI) has announced the unanimous election of Ch. A.P. Rameswara Rao, Chief Promoter & Director of the Rakshit Group of Companies, as its National President.

Rameswara Rao has over 35 years of expertise in manufacturing bulk drugs and APIs and has been a key contributor to the growth of India’s pharmaceutical industry. A post-graduate in science, he began his career at Vorin Labs (later acquired by Mylan Laboratories), where he pioneered several innovations and was instrumental in the development of Ciprofloxacin HCl.

His entrepreneurial journey began in 1996 with Metrochem Industries, followed by multiple successful ventures including Rakshit Drugs, Sainor Laboratories, and Azico Biophore, among others. Under his leadership, his group companies now generate a combined turnover exceeding 120Mn USD, employ more than 2000 professionals, and produce a wide portfolio of APIs for both domestic and regulated global markets.

“His appointment as National President comes at a crucial time, as India works towards consolidating its position as the global pharmacy hub while ensuring affordability, quality, and security of supply in bulk drugs and APIs,” said the BDMAI.

The Association is confident that under his leadership, BDMAI will scale new heights and further enhance India’s role in the global healthcare ecosystem.