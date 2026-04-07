Bayer revises access model for Eylea 2mg in India to expand patient eligibility

Bayer reaffirmed its commitment to simplifying access to innovation in India and supporting early treatment for patients with retinal diseases. The company stated that it aims to expand the eligible patient pool for Eylea 2mg (intravitreal aflibercept injection) by lowering the upfront cost through a simpler access model. This initiative is intended to enable more patients with Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) to initiate treatment.

Wet AMD and DME are progressive retinal conditions that can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated in time. Both conditions require long-term management with intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy and regular monitoring by a retina specialist. For people with chronic retinal diseases, the decision to begin therapy is an important step in the patient journey.

Shweta Rai, Managing Director – India and Country Division Head – South Asia, Bayer’s Pharmaceutical Division, said, “Improving access to innovation requires us to be grounded in patient needs and evolve how we approach sustainable treatment. Our focus with Eylea 2 mg is to ensure timely and equitable access to patients who need this therapy. By integrating access support directly into the price at treatment initiation, we are simplifying the patient journey and reducing administrative complexity for patients, caregivers and healthcare providers.”

Eylea 2mg (intravitreal aflibercept injection) is an anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) therapy that blocks a protein responsible for abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage in the retina, a key cause of vision loss. Before making any decisions regarding treatment, patients are strongly advised to consult their healthcare professionals to discuss their individual circumstances and options.